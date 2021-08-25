BOSTON (WHDH) - Harpoon is partnering with Dunkin’ for the third year in a row to make four new fall-flavored beers — all made with Dunkin’s signature coffee, donuts, or matcha tea.

Harpoon says it recently teamed up with Dunkin’ to create three unique fall beers including a Blueberry IPA, a Maple Creme Ale, and a Midnight Porter.

These, in addition to the popular Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale, are set to hit the shelves nationwide starting in September.

Read a description of the new and old favorite beers below:

Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale | Our new fall favorite returns! Inspired by Dunkin’s Pumpkin Spiced Latte, this “Spiced Latte Ale” is brewed with Dunkin’ coffee, pumpkin puree, cinnamon, and lactose for a delightfully autumnal beer that’s equal parts creamy, roasty, pumpkin-y, and spiced. ABV: 5.2%.

Harpoon Dunkin’ Blueberry Matcha IPA | This hazy IPA is inspired by Dunkin’s Blueberry Matcha Latte. Brewed with blueberries, matcha, and a blend of traditional and modern hops, it’s both tea-like and tropical with bright, juicy notes of mixed berry. ABV: 6.6%.

Harpoon Dunkin’ Maple Crème Blonde Ale | Nothing says “fall in New England” quite like maple! Brewed with actual Dunkin’ donuts and maple syrup, this easy-drinking Blonde Ale combines everything we love about Dunkin’ Maple Crème donuts with a subtle, malty, not-too-sweet base. ABV: 5.5%.

Harpoon Dunkin’ Midnight American Porter | The beer that started it all just got even better! This riff on our classic Dunkin’ Coffee Porter is brewed with Dunkin’s new Midnight Roast coffee for some extra roasty aromatics, dark chocolate notes, and an espresso-like finish. ABV: 6%.

Fans of the seasonal beers hoping to get a taste ahead of the masses can do so at a pop-up walk-through event at the brewery on August 30.

To find all the new beers near you, check out the Harpoon beer finder.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)