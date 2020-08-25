Harpoon, Dunkin’ collaborate to brew 3 new fall beers

BOSTON (WHDH) - There will be a trio of new doughnut-infused beers sitting on the shelf when you head to your favorite liquor store this fall.

Harpoon says it recently teamed up with Dunkin’ to create three unique fall beers including a Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale and the first brews made with actual doughnuts — a Jelly Doughnut IPA and a Boston Kreme Stout.

Read a description of the new beers below:

Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin | Inspired by everyone’s favorite fall pumpkin latte, this “Spiced Latte Ale” is brewed with real pumpkin, pumpkin pie spices, and a splash of coffee. Light in color and easy-drinking, it’s a perfect blend of all the autumn flavors we love, with just a touch of espresso-like roast! ABV: 5.2%

| Inspired by everyone’s favorite fall pumpkin latte, this “Spiced Latte Ale” is brewed with real pumpkin, pumpkin pie spices, and a splash of coffee. Light in color and easy-drinking, it’s a perfect blend of all the autumn flavors we love, with just a touch of espresso-like roast! ABV: 5.2% Harpoon Dunkin’ Boston Kreme | This “Boston Kreme Stout” is brewed with real Dunkin’ donuts and cacao nibs, which add extra dough-like and chocolatey notes to an easy-drinking, creamy Dry Irish Stout. ABV: 4.3%

Harpoon Dunkin’ Jelly Donut | Brewed with real Dunkin’ donuts and raspberry purée, this slightly hazy IPA has bright notes of jelly and citrus from the addition of fruit-forward Hüll Melon and Citra hops. ABV: 5.7%

The three new recipes join the Coffee Porter, which was Harpoon’s initial collaboration with the Canton-based coffee chain.

“We have no doubt the new doughnut brews, along with the rest of this new fall lineup, will bring the same moments of sweetness and smiles our coffee and donuts have created for 70 years,” said Brian Gilbert, Vice President of Retail Business Development at Dunkin’.

Harpoon CEO and co-founder Dan Kenary added, “After more than two years and three seasons of collaborating with the Dunkin’ team, our fans have come to expect a delicious fall beer from us, but we wanted to give them something extra special this year. Our brewers have always been master innovators, but brewing beer made with real doughnuts was a first even for them.”

Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin will be available on draft and in bottled six-packs, as well as in the new Harpoon Dunkin’ Dozen mix pack, which features three cans of each seasonal beer flavor.

The limited releases will be available everywhere Harpoon is sold beginning in September.

To find all the new beers near you, check out the Harpoon beer finder.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)