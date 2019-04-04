Harpoon, Dunkin’ team up again to create iced coffee-inspired summer ale

BOSTON (WHDH) - Harpoon Brewery and Dunkin’ have teamed up again to create a new beer. The new concoction might be the most New England thing ever.

The iconic beverage brands are rolling out “Harpoon Dunkin’ Summer Coffee Pale Ale” just in time to welcome back the warm weather.

“Let those thoughts of summer sun, fun, pool parties, barbeques and beach days begin because Dunkin’ and Harpoon Brewery have collaborated to create the ultimate summer sipper,” the companies said in a joint press release.

The hoppy tribute to the chain’s signature iced coffee combines the flavors of Dunkin’ original Blend with a bright, summery pale ale.

The beer, which checks in at five percent ABV, is said to pair well with rubbed brisket, chipotle chicken, coffee rolls, and outdoor brunch.

Last October, Dunkin’ and Harpoon came together to toast the start of fall by introducing “Harpoon Dunkin’ Coffee Porter.”

The new pale ale is already available in cans and on tap.

