Harpoon releases new beer to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s Harpoon Brewery on Wednesday announced a new beer to support frontline workers and hospitality professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A portion of the proceeds from “For the Frontline” can sales will go to the Boston Resiliency Fund, Off Their Plate, and The Vermont Community Foundation’s VT COVID-19 Response Fund to help provide relief to those affected by the coronavirus, according to Harpoon.

The beer is a re-release of the brewery’s original Harpoon Ale, which was first brewed in 1986.

“We founded Harpoon with the goal of serving our community, and that mission is just as relevant now as it was in ‘86. We knew we had to do something big to help support those who have been impacted by COVID-19 and a new release of our Harpoon Ale felt like the perfect way to honor them and help raise vital funds,” said Dan Kenary, CEO and co-founder of Mass. Bay Brewing Company, maker of Harpoon. “We chose to partner with local organizations that we knew could make the most of the proceeds and really help those that are on the frontline of this pandemic, from the healthcare professionals and first responders who are keeping us all safe, to the hospitality professionals who have served Harpoon in their bars and restaurants for so many years. This beer is just a small way for us to say thank you and give back.”

For the Frontline is made with Harpoon’s proprietary yeast strain, resulting in a signature fruity aroma with light undertones of caramel malt. At 5% ABV, the beer is easy-drinking and approachable with a smooth, medium body and crisp finish.

The beer will be available in mid-to-late May and sold in four-pack cans at a suggested retail price of $12.99.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)