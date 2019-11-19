Harpoon releases new holiday beer to help combat hunger

BOSTON (WHDH) - A portion of the proceeds from Harpoon’s new “Giving Gose” beer will be donated to local food banks to help combat hunger as the holidays approach.

Giving Gose is a refreshingly tart and nuanced cranberry gose that combines the classic New England flavor of cranberries with the spirit of giving back, according to the Boston-based brewing company.

“True to the Giving Gose name, $1 for every four-pack sold will be donated by Harpoon’s charitable arm, Harpoon Helps, to the regional food bank of the territory where its sold,” the company said in a news release.

Giving Gose boasts a bright and vibrant ruby appearance, with aromas like a sea breeze through a cranberry bog. The beer has a light, crisp, and bubbly mouthfeel with a clean and tart finish. It tastes of tangy cranberry, saltine crackers, and rose petals.

Harpoon is selling Giving Gose in 16-ounce cans for a limited time. It checks in at 4.7 percent alcohol by volume.

Click here to find Giving Gose in a store near you.

