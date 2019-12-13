Harpoon, Sam Adams to donate $1 for every pint sold to Pete Frates Family Foundation

BOSTON (WHDH) - Harpoon Brewery and Samuel Adams will donate $1 for every pint they sell on Friday to the Pete Frates Family Foundation.

Former Red Sox infielder and owner of Loma Brewing Company, Kevin Youkilis, put out a call to assist the foundation. The iconic Boston breweries responded to celebrate Frates’ life and lasting impact.

“Pete left his mark on the Boston community – and far beyond – during his noble fight against ALS, inspiring the viral “Ice Bucket Challenge” to raise awareness and funds for a cure for future ALS patients,” the breweries said in a news release.

A portion of proceeds from pints sold at Harpoon’s Boston and Vermont locations, along with Sam Adams’ Boston location, will be donated to the foundation.

Frates died Monday at age 34.

