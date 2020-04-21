Harpoon to hold virtual version of annual 5K

BOSTON (WHDH) - While Harpoon won’t host actual runners this May, it’s still holding its annual 5K fundraiser during the coronavirus pandemic.

The race, scheduled for May 17, raises money for ALS research through the Angel Fund. The brewery is telling runners that Instead of hitting the streets, they should share a selfie or photo of themselves on social media with the hashtag #HarpoonFiveMiler.

“By keeping the same date, instead of postponing or cancelling,

we’re hoping we can find a way to bring people together even under these unique circumstances,” said race organizer Jesse Cox.

The deadline to register is May 8.

