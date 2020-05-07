Harpoon, Union Square Donuts team up to create Mother’s Day brunch kit

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s Harpoon Brewery has teamed up with Union Square Donuts to create a special brunch kit for Mother’s Day.

The festive kit includes six doughnuts, a four-pack of beer, and a pair of pint glasses.

The kit is being sold for $45 and a ticket must be purchased in advance.

Harpoon is offering curbside pickup on Sunday.

