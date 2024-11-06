Vice President Kamala Harris likely came up short in her bid to win the presidency.

Harris had not spoken about the election results as of 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, as her plans to speak were postponed with her Republican challenger taking the lead.

Supporters were seen leaving the event at her alma mater, Howard University, at about a.m. after being told she would not be speaking.

Campaign officials said she will speak after they make sure every vote is in.

On Wednesday, back at Howard, Harris plans not just to speak to her supporters and the university, but to address the entire country.

Only two sitting vice presidents have ever immediately made the jump to lead the country, the last being George H.W. Bush in 1988.

