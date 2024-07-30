PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrat party’s presumptive presidential nominee, received a parting gift from a 9-year-old at the end of her visit to western Massachusetts last week.

A letter of admiration was given to the vice president by young supporter Amaris Ortiz at the Westfield-Barnes regional airport.

“That was a very, very great experience,” Ortiz said. “To see the Vice President and to meet her was very exciting and I was very proud of myself and her.”

The Harris campaign was in the state for a private fundraiser in Pittsfield.

Ortiz said she spent hours crafting her letter and hopes it provides inspiration to others.

The third grader walked away feeling a pep in her step after delivering the letter to the vice president.

