Vice President Kamala Harris is promising to work hard for Democrats, and many in her party feel she has the best chance of winning in November.

Harris made history back in 2021 when she was sworn in as the United States’ first female vice president. Now, she looks to make history again and become the country’s first woman president.

A veteran political strategist in Massachusetts said the Democratic party should unite behind her.

“I think it’s going to be a wonderful, historic thing to have the first woman who’s both African American and Asian American heading the ticket,” said Joyce Ferriabough Bolling.

Harris’ last appearance before President Biden’s announcement he was dropping out of the presidential race was in Provincetown. 7News cameras rolled as her motorcade made its way to a fundraising event Saturday. Before, she visited with Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll and Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell.

Harris’ background is unique among vice presidents; her mother was a biologist who emigrated from India and her father is a college professor from Jamaica.

She’s a native of California and graduated from Howard University in Washington, D.C.

After law school, Harris worked as an attorney in a county D.A.’s office, which lead to her political career. She was elected San Francisco District Attorney in 2004 and California Attorney General in 2011.

In 2017, Harris became a U.S. Senator. Harris was sworn in by then-Vice President Biden.

She ran for president in 2020, but dropped out soon after after not getting enough support. She was then picked by Biden to be his running mate.

Her husband, Doug Emhoff, became the Second Gentleman of the United States, the first person to hold that title.

More recently, throughout her Vice Presidency, Harris has struggled to define herself. She’s been juggling several difficult topics including voting rights and the border. These, of course, will be talking points from the Trump campaign

Those who support her argue she has more to run on.

“Her voice on abortion rights has been enormous and women’s health,” Ferriabough Bolling said. “Going against a guy, who’s been accused of rape, sleeping with the porno actress, and all kinds of disrespect toward women – that, in it of itself, will be very interesting to see.”

Several Democratic Party members have endorsed Harris in her campaign, including former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

