CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit New Hampshire on Friday.

She is expected to make stops in Plymouth and Concord to highlight how the Biden administration’s jobs plan will expand broadband coverage and workforce development.

This will be Harris’ first visit to N.H. since 2019, when she was still running for president.

