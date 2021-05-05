PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Rhode Island on Wednesday.

She will be join by the state’s former Gov. Gina Raimondo, who now serves as secretary of commerce.

They will visit small businesses and discuss President Joe Biden’s plans to help the economy.

Later this month, Biden will visit New England with a trip to Connecticut.

