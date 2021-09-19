BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 150 people were deplaned after a plane experienced landing gear issues at Logan International Airport on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Allegiant Flight 2601 from Knoxville to Boston experienced a blown tire upon landing, an Allegiant spokesperson told 7News. Passengers said the plane abruptly pulled up after making its descent.

“We were about ready to land and the airplane just shot back up and we circled the area for a little bit,” said passenger Andrea Jernigan.

And that second approach was no easy landing, passenger Joe Coutinho said.

“It was harrowing when they said ‘Put your head down, brace for impact, brace for impact,” Coutinho said. “The entire thing was very frightening because if that landing gear didn’t lock, the plane would’ve come down and done a spiral.”

The plane was disabled on the air field and a total of 154 passengers and six crew members were deplaned via air stairs with the help of Massport Fire and Rescue officials. They were then bused to the terminal.

There were no reported injuries and the incident had minimal impact on airport operations, according to a Massport spokesperson.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)