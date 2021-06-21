Movie buffs can put down big money to buy their favorite props during a live auction later this month.

Prop Store is auctioning off more than 1,300 items between June 29 to July 1 starting at noon each day.

Among the items up for auction include Harrison Ford’s signature fedora from “Indiana Jones & The Temple of Doom” and Daniel Radcliffe’s wand from “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1.”

People can place bids online, by telephone, or by registering for absentee bidding.

A full list of the items up for auction can be viewed here.

