Movie buffs can put down big money to buy their favorite props during a live auction later this month.

Prop Store is auctioning off more than 1,300 items between June 29 to July 1 starting at noon each day.

Among the items up for auction include Harrison Ford’s signature fedora from “Indiana Jones & The Temple of Doom” and Daniel Radcliffe’s wand from “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1.”

People can place bids online, by telephone, or by registering for absentee bidding.

A full list of the items up for auction can be viewed here.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox