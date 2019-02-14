Hartford police LGBTQ liaison alleges sexual harassment

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The LGBTQ liaison in the Hartford, Connecticut police department says she was subjected to inappropriate comments from another officer and the department then mishandled her complaint.

In an internal document obtained by WTIC-TV , Officer Kelly Baerga alleges she was subjected to “derogatory, overt, inappropriate comments and offensive behavior” and homophobic statements by her former supervisor, Sgt. Andrew Rodney.

She also alleges he intended to “out her” to a fellow officer.

She alleges the department did not take swift action on her complaint.

Rodney told the station he did make two specific comments that offended Baerga, but said he didn’t intend to offend.

Mayor Luke Bronin says he is aware of the complaint and an investigation is underway. He says “my administration does not tolerate harassment of any kind by anyone.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)