HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford place have announced arrests in two unrelated homicides earlier this year.

Police said Wednesday that 42-year-old Damond Bester, of Bloomfield, was charged with killing 53-year-old William Smalls, who was found shot in the head inside a car on June 25. Smalls was pronounced dead at the scene in what was the city’s 13th homicide of the year. His vehicle struck a tree after he was shot.

Bester was charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

Police also arrested 21-year-old Kyrone Gardner, Hartford, in the death of 21-yer-old Tyrell Spence on March 19.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

