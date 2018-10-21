Hartford police officer fired after calling himself ‘trigger-happy’ in viral video

HARTFORD, CONN. (WHDH) - A Connecticut police officer was fired after a disturbing video was released of him describing himself as “trigger-happy” while speaking with a group of young men.

Hartford police say officer Stephen Barone was responding to a trespassing call in August when he was recorded while questioning a group of young men.

“If anybody wants to try to fight or run, I’m a little trigger happy, guys, I’m not gonna lie,” Barone is heard saying in the video. “Don’t do anything stupid, alright?”

Barone first informs the men of why police were there and tells the group, “If you guys are cooperative and honest with me, I will afford you the same opportunity in the process.”

Barone then tells the group that he was averaging “a gun a week.” When the group becomes quiet, the officer questions their silence.

“You said you’re trigger-happy,” one boy says. “That’s why people are quiet.”

The officer responds saying, “Well, there’s four of you and one of me.”

Hartford police posted the video to their YouTube page and it has gained national attention.

The department released a statement, writing, “Our success as a police department depends on our relationship with the community we serve … we hold ourselves to high standards and when we fall short, we take responsibility for it … there is no scenario in which Mr. Barone can return to his duties as a productive member of the Hartford Police Department.”

Police are also investigating a traffic incident involving Barone that occurred in July.

Barone served for about 10 years prior to the incident and reports say he was a sergeant at the time the video was released but was demoted and placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

