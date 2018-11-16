Hartford police shoot knife-wielding man

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a man who was wielding a knife has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot by a Hartford police officer responding to reports of a domestic dispute.

The shooting happened at about 11 a.m. Friday.

Police say the man was said to be agitated and holding a knife.

Two officers entered a second-floor apartment and were immediately confronted by the man. One officer told the man to put the knife down before the gunfire.

The officers were not injured but were taken to the hospital to be checked out because of their involvement in a stressful situation.

No names were released but police say one officer is a 10-year veteran and one is a 14-year veteran.

The shooting is under investigation.

