Harvard alum reunited with championship ring thanks to stranger

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A happy ending in Salem when a man is unexpectedly reunited with a ring he lost several years ago all thanks to a sharp-eyed college student.

Four years ago, Walter Herbert lost his prized 1975 Ivy League Championship football ring at a business seminar — a tough blow for the former Harvard footballer who cherishes the memory of the day his team took home the title after beating arch-rival Yale.

“I went to the men’s room to wash my hands before lunch. I took the ring off, washed my hands, got distracted somehow, walked out didn’t put the ring back on,” Herbert supposed.

He thought it was gone for good until last Thursday when he received an unexpected email.

“So I opened it up and I’m reading this and I’m going, ‘Who is this boy scout,” Herbert wondered.

It was Fitchburg State University student Michael Sadowski.

The 20-year-old saw Herbert’s ring up for sale online and said something just did not sit right with him.

“I was looking at the ring and it was heavily customized and I thought something is wrong here,” Sadowski said.

With a few internet searches, Sadowski managed to track Herbert down.

“So I started with looking for the 1975 championship,” and that is how he came across Herbert’s name and email address.

From there, the two were able to cook up a plan to get the ring back to its rightful owner.

They contacted the seller who revealed he was under house arrest and that is when the two decided to involve Fitchburg police.

“At that point, I was like this is getting real bad real fast,” Herbert said. “So yeah we went to the police.”

That decision paid off. Police contacted the seller directly and the ring is now back where it belongs — Herbert’s hand.

“To see it again.. it was an emotional moment,” he said. “I still say that it is Michael and the police officers that are the heroes they were able to put it all together and execute the transaction.”

