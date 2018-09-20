Harvard black culture awards to honor Kaepernick, Chappelle

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2017, file photo, Colin Kaepernick attends the 2017 ACLU SoCal's Bill of Rights Dinner at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Human rights organization Amnesty International has honored former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick with its Ambassador of Conscience Award for 2018, lauding his peaceful protests against racial inequality. The former San Francisco 49ers star was handed the award at a ceremony Saturday, April 21, 2018 in the Dutch capital by onetime teammate Eric Reid. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and comedian Dave Chappelle are among eight people being honored by Harvard University for their contributions to black history and culture.

All eight recipients of the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal will be honored Oct. 11 by the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard.

The medal is given to those who have made “significant contributions to African and African American history and culture” and “individuals who advocate for intercultural understanding and human rights.”

Kaepernick, formerly of the San Francisco 49ers, created a firestorm when he began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and social injustice.

The other honorees announced Thursday are Kenneth Chenault; Shirley Ann Jackson; Pamela Joyner; Florence Ladd; Bryan Stevenson; and Kehinde Wiley.

