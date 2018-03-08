Harvard boathouse sinking into Charles River

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - The Harvard boathouse is sinking into the Charles River. Officials say the building’s flotation device has failed.

“The Harvard Sailing Center, located on the Cambridge side of the Charles River near the Longfellow Bridge, has been significantly compromised due to what currently appears to be a failure of the building’s flotation device,” Harvard University Athletics Director, Bob Scalise, said in a statement.

Harvard University Police, the Cambridge Fire Department and the Massachusetts State Police are at the scene.

The area around the center is said to be secure and there are no occupants within the building.

