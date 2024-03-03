BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials at Harvard University are conducting a review after a climate activist was shoved while confronting West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin.

In a video shared by Climate Defiance, a protester who confronted Manchin during a study group can be seen violently tossed through a doorway by another person in the room.

In a statement Harvard said, “A Harvard University police officer ordered the protesters to leave the Kennedy School campus, and the protesters complied… Harvard University Police Department and the Kennedy School are reviewing the incident.”

Requests for comment from Manchin’s Office were not immediately returned.

