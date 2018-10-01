Harvard Crimson: Kavanaugh will not return to teach in January

BOSTON (WHDH) - Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh will not return to teach at Harvard Law School in January, according to the Harvard Crimson newspaper.

The Crimson is reporting administrators recently sent an email to law students explaining why Kavanaugh can no longer commit to teaching his course.

School officials have not commented on Kavanaugh’s employment status in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations levied by three different women.

