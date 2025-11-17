CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of custodians at Harvard University are striking for a new union contract.

Custodians at facilities in Cambridge and Boston are calling for fair wage increases and expanded benefits. Their union said that during negotiations, Harvard failed to provide financial information that was relevant to bargaining.

Organizers said they hope the strike sends a message.

“We’re striking to show them that we need to come to the table in good faith and bargain with out workers for improved wages and a better quality of life,” Roxana Martinez-Gracias said.

In a statement, Harvard said, “Harvard is taking steps to minimize disruption to services across campus. We are also actively engaging union leadership and have offered additional meeting times so we can continue the negotiations.”

