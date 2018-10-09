Harvard diving coach resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard’s head diving coach has resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Chris Heaton was placed on leave last week after allegations against him were detailed in a federal lawsuit.

Female athletes in Indiana say Heaton sent them inappropriate photos while he worked at a diving academy there back in 2015.

Though not named as a defendant, Heaton, 31, is said to have solicited nude photos from the athletes, in addition to sending inappropriate photos of himself to the victims while at an Indiana diving academy, court documents indicated.

Harvard Athletics released a statement last week, saying it was unaware of any sexual misconduct when the coach was hired.

“Harvard Athletics was unaware of any allegations of misconduct when Mr. Heaton was hired as the Head Coach for Diving in August 2018,” university spokeswoman Rachael Dane said in a statement. “Upon learning of allegations of sexual misconduct from media reports, Harvard immediately placed Mr. Heaton on leave, pending a review by Harvard University.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)