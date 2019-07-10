Harvard economist suspended for ‘unwelcome sexual conduct’

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard University has suspended a well-known economist after an investigation found he engaged in “unwelcome sexual conduct” toward several people.

Claudine Gay, a Harvard dean, said in an email to the economics department Wednesday that the review found Roland Fryer Jr. created a “hostile work environment” over several years.

Gay says Fryer will be placed on administrative leave for two years.

Fryer was accused last year of talking about sex, making inappropriate comments and objectifying women in his research lab.

He called those allegations “patently false” and denied ever discriminating against or harassing anyone in his lab.

Fryer was awarded a MacArthur Foundation “Genius Grant” in 2011 and was the first African American to win a prestigious award given to a top economist under 40 in 2015.

Friday did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

