CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard University is extending its halt on hiring because of uncertainty about federal funding.

The Trump administration froze more than $2 billion in federal grants meant for Harvard because because the University rejected a list of demands.

Harvard’s president said the hiring freeze will provide financial flexibility as the university works to implement long-term solutions.

Harvard said an updated budget plan is expected this week.

