CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Senior members of the Harvard faculty are pledging to donate a portion of their salaries to defend the university’s academic freedom.

In a statement, Harvard faculty said in part, “This signals our commitment as faculty members to use means at our disposal to protect the university and, especially, staff and students who do not have the same protections. We view this initiative as only one of the various ways in which we can express solidarity around the university.”

88 members at this time have signed on.

“Those of us who are tenured members of the faculty, who have both job security, and also we’re in a stage of life where we’re more likely to have financial security, you know, we have mortgages paid off, many of us believe this is absolutely the right thing to do,” said Harvard Professor Robert Stavins.

Harvard is currently facing a loss of $2 billion dollars from the federal government after President Trump ordered the funds be frozen.

The school is suing the Trump administration to stop the White House from freezing the money.

The dispute centers around a letter sent last month by a federal task force, accusing Harvard of failing to protect Jewish students from harassment and discrimination.

Trump demanded sweeping changes on campus.

