CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Senior members of Harvard University’s faculty are pledging to donate part of their salaries to defend the institution’s “academic freedom.”

Harvard is currently facing a loss of $2 billion from the federal government after President Donald Trump ordered the funds be frozen. Trump demanded sweeping changes on campus.

Faculty members released a group statement in support of the university.

“We are heartened by the University’s rejection of the Trump administration’s unlawful demands. We also recognize that the University now faces severe financial damage for its defense of academic freedom. This signals our commitment as faculty members to use means at our disposal to protect the university and, especially, staff and students who do not have the same protections,” the Harvard faculty members wrote.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)