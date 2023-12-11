CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard President Claudine Gay is facing growing calls to resign following her testimony on antisemitism on Capitol Hill last week, but a large contingent of university faculty are urging the administration to not remove the school’s leader.

Roughly 300 faculty members signed onto a letter addressed to the president and fellows of Harvard College in support of Gay’s continued tenure.

“We, the undersigned faculty, urge you in the strongest possible terms to defend the independence of the university and to resist political pressures that are at odds with Harvard’s commitment to academic freedom, including calls for the removal of President Claudine Gay,” the letter read. “The critical work of defending a culture of free inquiry in our diverse community cannot proceed if we let its shape be dictated by outside forces.”

Last week, Gay testified in Congress alongside the presidents of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Pennsylvania in a hearing about antisemitism on college campuses. During that hearing, Gay struggled to answer questions about whether calls for genocide against Jewish people would violate the University’s code of conduct.

Following her testimony, Gay issued an apology:

“I’m sorry,” Gay said in her apology. “What I should have had the presence of mind to do in that moment was return to my guiding truth, which is that calls for violence against our Jewish community, threats to our Jewish students, have no place at Harvard and will never go unchallenged.”

Harvard’s governing body met over the weekend and will continue to meet Monday to decide Gay’s fate at the school. UPenn President Elizabeth McGill, who testified alongside Gay, resigned Saturday.

“There is broad agreement among faculty at Harvard that we don’t want political interference in who runs the university,” said Government Professor Ryan Enos. “I think President Gay and other administrators are very capable people that have been under an extreme amount of pressure. I’m sure they’ll do that listening and I’m sure they’ll do that talking and I think that we can, as a community, all come out better for this.”

