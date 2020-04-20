Harvard farm raises money for local food pantry with socially distant alpaca meet up

HARVARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard residents lined up for a special, socially distant, meet-and-greet with some Alpacas Monday.

Westward Orchards held a drive-through alpaca visit to give animal lovers and families a fun and safe activity to do during this time of self-isolation.

More than 80 cars pulled up to say hi to the animals.

The Orchard said the event raised about $800 for a local food pantry and the owners said they plan to match that donation.

