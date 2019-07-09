Harvard fencing coach fired for violating conflict of interest policy

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard University has fired a fencing coach over the sale of his home to a prospective student’s family in 2016 for nearly double the home’s value.

Athletic Director Bob Scalise said in a statement Tuesday that head fencing coach Peter Brand was fired for violating the school’s conflict of interest policy.

“In April, Harvard was made aware of allegations involving Peter Brand head coach of fencing,” Scalise wrote. “An independent investigation of the matter is now complete, and Mr. Brand has been dismissed from his position for violating Harvard’s conflict of interest policy.”

The school says Brand sold his Needham home to a wealthy businessman whose son was later accepted at the prestigious university and went on to join the fencing team.

Brand’s lawyer argues his termination was unfair and unwarranted.

