Harvard first college on east coast to install guardrails on campus trucks

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) — Harvard is the first college on the east coast to install guardrails on all of its campus trucks to protect pedestrians.

The side guards are being put on all of the school’s box trucks. The guards physically cover the exposed space between between the ground and side of the trucks. This prevents people walking or biking from getting caught under the truck’s tires.

After side guards became mandatory in the United Kingdom, studies found cyclist deaths dropped by more than 60 percent. Pedestrian deaths dropped by 20 percent. Harvard said it is a way to make their campus safer.

Harvard is also asking its vendors install side guards. So far, the university’s waste management vendors have agreed to install them.

