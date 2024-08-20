HARVARD, MASS. (WHDH) - A goat sanctuary in Harvard is offering a reward for help finding one of its goats.

They said the goat named Caleb got away as he was being unloaded at the facility.

First responders used a thermal drone to help with the search.

The sanctuary said he was last seen going into the woods near Littleton County Road and Old Schoolhouse Road in Harvard.

