CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) – A camera was rolling as now Dr. Christin Gilmer walked into her old sixth-grade classroom to surprise her former teacher with an invitation more than 20 years in the making.

Gilmer said that teacher, Judy Toensing, helped hone her ambition to go to Harvard School of Public Health. The teacher even wrote on a report card that she would like to be invited to her graduation someday.

That stuck with Gilmer so much, she said she held onto that report card – and fulfilled that promise last week.

“Just seeing the look on her face was amazing,” Gilmer said. “I had no idea that Harvard was going to be able to fly her out and put her up and bring her to the ceremony.”

Not only did Harvard offer to fly Toensing from Yuma, Arizona to Cambridge, but they also told her story at commencement.

Gilmer said she hopes to put that public health doctorate to use in southern Arizona, where she was raised – giving back to her community, the way Toensing gave to hers.

