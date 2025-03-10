CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard University announced Monday that they will immediately implement a hiring freeze, citing “substantial financial uncertainties driven by rapidly shifting federal policies”.

The school said the freeze will be in place at least through the current semester and that they will “revisit that decision as circumstances warrant”.

“We need to prepare for a wide range of financial circumstances, and strategic adjustments will take time to identify and implement,” the school said in a statement. “Consequently, it is imperative to limit significant new long-term commitments that would increase our financial exposure and make further adjustments more disruptive.”

Last week, the Trump administration cancelled grants and contracts with Columbia University worth $400 million, claiming the New York school had abandoned their “obligation to Jewish students studying on its campus”.

Harvard similarly found itself in the hot seat in December of 2023, when then-Harvard President Claudine Gay testified in Congress and faced harsh criticism from Republican members of the House of Representatives over their perceptions of the school’s treatment of Jewish students.

Gay resigned as president the following month.

In Monday’s statement, Harvard emphasized the school’s commitment to advocating for higher education.

“Expanding access to higher education for all, preserving academic freedom, and supporting our community’s research, teaching, and learning will always be our highest priorities,” the school said. “Though current uncertainties touch every corner of the University and of higher education, we are confident that we will be able to address the present challenges together as we continue to pursue academic excellence in service to the nation and the world.”

