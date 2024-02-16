CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard University has been issued a subpoena by the House Education and Workforce Committee, which is investigating allegations of antisemitism on campus.

The committee says the university hasn’t turned over enough documentation related to the investigation.

In a statement, a Harvard spokesman said, “Given the breadth and extensive nature of the information Harvard has provided to the Committee, it is unfortunate that the Committee has chosen to issue subpoenas. Harvard has provided fulsome and good faith responses across ten (10) submissions totaling more than 3,500 pages that directly address key areas of inquiry put forward by the Committee. While subpoenas were unwarranted, Harvard remains committed to cooperating with the Committee and will continue to provide additional materials, while protecting the legitimate privacy, safety and security concerns of our community.”

The statement continued, “Antisemitism has no place in the Harvard community. We remain steadfast in our commitment to combating antisemitism, in whatever form it manifests itself and our ongoing efforts to ensure that Jewish students feel safe, valued, and embraced at Harvard.”

