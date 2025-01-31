CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (WHDH) - A Charlestown elementary school went into a brief lockdown on Thursday.

Harvard-Kent School went into “safe-mode” this afternoon after an unknown person made their way inside the school, according to Boston Public Schools.

The person was never unattended, had no interactions, or access to any students or classrooms, according to district officials.

Officials also say the school was in safe-mode for five minutes, and they will address the situation with school staff to ensure school policies are fully understood surrounding school visitors.

Out of an abundance of caution, Boston police were called to the scene and are investigating the situation.

