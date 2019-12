BOSTON (WHDH) - Harvard Medical School is conducting a new study of the measles virus.

Researchers finding that the measles can destroy infection-fighting proteins called antibodies.

This means the virus can erase the body’s ability to fight off infections it was once immune to and make the body susceptible to other diseases.

