(WHDH) — Several people, including a former morgue employee at Harvard Medical School, are set to appear in federal court on Pennsylvania on Tuesday after allegedly taking part in the sale and transportation of stolen body parts, according to officials.

It’s alleged that Cedric Lodge, 55, the manager of the medical school’s morgue, and three other defendants, including his wife, Denise Lodge, 63, worked for years to move, sell or purchase organs, skin and other parts from bodies that were donated for educational purposes.

The other two defendants named were Katrina Maclean, 44, of Salem, Mass., and Joshua Taylor, 46, a resident of West Lawn, Penn.

According to court documents, the parts included “heads, brains, skin, bones, and other human remains” that had been scheduled for cremation but taken by Lodge to his house in Goffstown, New Hampshire, which was later searched by federal investigators in March 2023.

Investigators said that in some cases, he sold stolen body parts to buyers in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, including Maclean who “agreed to purchase two dissected faces for $600.”

Prosecutors said the Lodges allegedly used social media and their phones to sell the parts, sometimes using a mail service to send out the human remains.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)