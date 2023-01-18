CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard Medical School is removing itself from the U.S. News & World Report’s annual school rankings.

The dean of medicine says rankings can not meaningfully reflect the university’s desire for educational excellence, graduate preparedness, and compassionate and equitable patient care

In the most recent U.S. News ranking, Harvard Medical School ranked number one for research.

