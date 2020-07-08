Harvard, MIT file lawsuit over federal guidelines that would force international students to leave US if taking online courses

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are suing federal immigration authorities over new guidelines that would force international students out of the country if their classes are entirely online.

The lawsuit against the United States Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement claims that many of Harvard’s roughly 5,000 international students would not be allowed to remain in the country after the university decided to move all classes online for the fall semester.

“The order came down without notice—its cruelty surpassed only by its recklessness,” Harvard President Larry Bacow said in a statement. “It appears that it was designed purposefully to place pressure on colleges and universities to open their on-campus classrooms for in-person instruction this fall, without regard to concerns for the health and safety of students, instructors, and others.”

MIT announced Tuesday in-person instruction would be limited to those living on campus and that only seniors are allowed on the premises, meaning the remainder of the students would learn remotely.

MIT President L. Rafael Reif said, “This ruling has potentially serious implications for MIT’s international students and those enrolled at institutions across the country.”

The suit seeks a temporary restraining order and preliminary and permanent injunctive relief preventing the government from enforcing the policy, which was issued on Monday.

It argues that the policy violates the Administrative Procedure Act by failing to consider important aspects of the problem before the agency acted, failing to offer any reasonable basis that could justify the policy, and failing to provide the public with notice and opportunity to comment on the rulemaking.

“We will pursue this case vigorously so that our international students—and international students at institutions across the country—can continue their studies without the threat of deportation,” Bacow said.

President Donald Trump made it clear that he believes schools should reopen for in-person classes in the fall.

During a White House discussion on Tuesday, he called Harvard’s online learning plan “absolutely ridiculous,” adding that, “I think it’s an easy way out and I think they ought to be ashamed of themselves.”

