HARVARD, MASS. (WHDH) - A mother from Harvard and her newborn stopped by a fire station on Saturday to reunite with the first responders who helped deliver he baby on the side of Route 2 last weekend.

Harvard firefighter Chris Tota said of the special delivery, “As first responders we have a lot of sad stories so having a really happy story is awesome and so special for the family and us and hopefully they’ll remember it forever and so will we.”

Paramedic Samantha Williams said, “This is definitely a situation that we are not super comfortable with and have not done before… but I think all of our training and our ability to work together and communicate effectively was really important and helped us to stay calm.”

The mother said going into labor on the side of the highway was a scary situation and was relieved when the crew arrived.

“I am forever grateful,” she said. “You took all the stress away.”

Members of the Ayer Fire Department also assisted.

