Harvard moving all classes online due to escalating coronavirus concerns

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard University announced Tuesday that it will be transitioning to virtual instruction for graduate and undergraduate classes due to escalating coronavirus concerns.

The Cambridge-based university says it hopes to have the transition completed by Monday, March 23.

“The decision to move to virtual instruction was not made lightly. The goal of these changes is to minimize the need to gather in large groups and spend prolonged time in close proximity with each other in spaces such as classrooms, dining halls, and residential buildings,” the university wrote on its website.

Students have also been told not to return from spring break due to possible health risks to the community.

Non-essential meetings and events of 25 people or more on campus are also being discouraged.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Amherst College are also moving classes online.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)