CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard officials said on Monday they’re preparing for a full return to campus this fall.

They’re planning to offer in-person classes and have on-campus housing at full density, and said all staff are expected to be on-site by the beginning of August.

Officials said they would release a full plan in late May.

