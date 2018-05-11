CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials at Harvard launched an investigation after a student found a swastika on a bulletin board at the T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

The swastika was made out of push pins and measured close to three inches wide, a spokesman for the school said.

“We are appalled to have found such a symbol on our own campus,” the spokesman added.

The student reportedly found the swastika on the fifth floor of the school’s Kresge Building.

