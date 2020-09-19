Harvard, other Mass. institutions honor Ginsburg

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts law schools and students are honoring Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who studied at Harvard before sitting on the nation’s highest court.

Ginsburg ultimately graduated from Columbia Law, but spent two years working toward her degree at Harvard, and edited the Harvard Law review. Students said Ginsburg, who died Friday at 87, paved a path they are now on.

“I’m thanking her so much right now for making so many things possible for me, for later on in my future,” said aspiring lawyer Cynthia Choueiri.

“Everyone respects her, whether you’re on the right or the left, everyone respects her because they know she put justice above everything. She put equality above anything,” said Harvard student Patrick Rak.

Ginsburg accepted an honorary degree from Harvard in 2011, and helped New England Law — which was founded to educate women in the law — celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2008. Dean John O’Brien said he remembered Ginsburg for her legal abilities but also her personal qualities.

“Obviously she was brilliant, but her down-to-earth nature was impressive, her friendliness and thoughtfulness and being considerate of other people,” O’Brien said.

