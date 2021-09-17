CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Harvard University PhD student wrote and recorded a song to encourage people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Keona Jeane Wynne created the song “Wanna See You Smile,” which is set to play at the Boston Vaccine Day event in Roxbury on Saturday.

She says the song goes beyond vaccines and urges people to come together.

“We all want that better world and so I think once we kind of remember that we all have a lot in common and we do want a better world and just start from there,” Wynne said. “That message to me is the most powerful message of the song.”

She added that she also made music videos to promote getting vaccinated.

