WELLESLEY, Mass. (AP) — The leader of Massachusetts’ second-largest health insurance company says he is resigning over “behavior that was inconsistent” with the company’s values.

Eric Schultz announced his resignation Tuesday from Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. He had been chief executive of the Wellesley-based company since 2010, succeeding Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican.

The company declined to respond to questions about Schultz’s behavior, except saying that it happened within the last few weeks.

Schultz did not respond to requests for comment.

Harvard Pilgrim had been in discussions over a possible merger with Partners HealthCare. Both Harvard Pilgrim and Partners say Shultz’s resignation will not impact discussions.

Harvard Pilgrim says Michael Carson will take over as its new president. Carson is the company’s chief business growth officer and he joined Harvard Pilgrim last year.

